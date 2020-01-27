PICS: HH Sheikh Hamdan Bonded With MBS At An Annual Camel Festival In Saudi

HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was spotted looking regal as ever while he attended Saudi’s annual King Abdulaziz Camel Festival this past week.

Beauty contests, races and other things are usually part of this yearly event!

Other royals from the Gulf were also in attendance

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman on Sunday patronised the closing ceremony of the 4th King Abdulaziz Camel Festival too.

The King of Saudi welcomed guests from other Khaleeji countries like our very own Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al-Maktoum, Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Oman’s representative to the Sultan of Oman Sheikh Abdullah Hamad Al-Khalifa.

Oh, just a day in the life of a royal!