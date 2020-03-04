PICS: UAE Rulers Attended An Al-Nahyan Royal Wedding

د . إAEDSRر . س

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses, Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, attended a royal wedding in Abu Dhabi this week.

According to WAM, the wedding attended was for the son of H.H, Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative, to the daughter of Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, and 46 other couples.

The UAE leaders gathered in Abu Dhabi for the wedding ceremony

Dubai’s Crown Prince, HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bn Rashid Al Maktoum, was also present at the wedding cereomonies

The wedding reception was also attended by Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers and a number of Sheikhs, ministers, senior officials and diplomats

