PICS: UAE Rulers Attended An Al-Nahyan Royal Wedding

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses, Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, attended a royal wedding in Abu Dhabi this week.

According to WAM, the wedding attended was for the son of H.H, Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative, to the daughter of Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, and 46 other couples.

The UAE leaders gathered in Abu Dhabi for the wedding ceremony