Kristel Bechara Is All Spirit When It Comes To Her Art And Came To Know Of Her Talent From A Young Age

“An artist cannot fail; it is a success to be one” – Charles Horton Cooley.

Kristel Bechara, a celebrated and award-winning Dubai based, Lebanese artist came on the Lovin Show this week and let us into her colourful world of all things art, freedom and imagination. The stunning Lebanese painter and mother of two has been creating exquisite pieces of art, that have earned her great commercial and critical success as an artist.

Her paintings, full of dynamic patterns and expressive colours, take birth in her Dubai studio and go onto to be displayed in exhibitions all over the world. The award-winning contemporary artist understood she had a knack for painting at a very young age because of the wielding influence of her father and other artistic family members that has a “talent of drawing”.

Being in this artistique industry for over a decade, Kristel’s art has found a way to emote all kinds of emotions through her multi-layered fantasy-like paintings.