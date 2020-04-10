Kristel Bechara Is All Spirit When It Comes To Her Art And Came To Know Of Her Talent From A Young Age
“An artist cannot fail; it is a success to be one” – Charles Horton Cooley.
Kristel Bechara, a celebrated and award-winning Dubai based, Lebanese artist came on the Lovin Show this week and let us into her colourful world of all things art, freedom and imagination. The stunning Lebanese painter and mother of two has been creating exquisite pieces of art, that have earned her great commercial and critical success as an artist.
Her paintings, full of dynamic patterns and expressive colours, take birth in her Dubai studio and go onto to be displayed in exhibitions all over the world. The award-winning contemporary artist understood she had a knack for painting at a very young age because of the wielding influence of her father and other artistic family members that has a “talent of drawing”.
Being in this artistique industry for over a decade, Kristel’s art has found a way to emote all kinds of emotions through her multi-layered fantasy-like paintings.
“I am really lucky to be here, and to be able to launch my career from Dubai… otherwise, I would have struggled for more time and I would have needed more time to do that.”
Talking about how Kristel is Lovin Dubai (a sneaky plug right there), the famed artist speaks of how the art scene is truly evolving in the city, to become more encouraging and considerate of emerging artists and creative people, so that they can make it on their own without needing the support of galleries to back them up.
“I try to depict women throughout their lives, the experiences we go…”
Kristel is often inspired by strong women and women who’ve been influential to her throughout her life, most of her collections are based around feminism and classic renditions of the women that she idolises and looks up to.
Further talking about the way in which she tries incorporating strong female representation in her work, Kristel adds,
“I try to depict women throughout their lives, the experiences we go through, showing her in her diff forms, whether she was in pain, happy, strong, all kinds of her emotions. Women we are very versatile so this is how I like to represent her and showing her in her different walks of life”.