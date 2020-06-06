Content Creators Don’t Have It As Easy As You May Think And This OG Dubai-Based Influencer Spills The Tea On All The Many Hardships

A man who knows his responsibilities is a man you know you can rely on for virtually anything.

Mahmood is one such OG Duba-based luxury lifestyle content creator, who travels worldwide for his work and mixes with the crème de la crème of Dubai’s high society who KNOWS his duties and responsibilities towards his followers. Having a following of over 171k is no joke and Mahmood is well aware of his influence; thus keeps his content as transparent and clean for his audience as possible.

Speaking on the topic of coronavirus, the 30-year-old Lebanese revealed that he went through a phase of immense emotional and mental struggle trying to cope with self-isolation as it was such a sudden shift from his pre-corona lifestyle. Losing out on the regular human interaction, having no source of income and other such difficulties actually ended up leading being a source of strength for Mahmood, where he used his weaknesses to rediscover himself.

The chocolate-loving Dubai kid shared how he’d been living off his savings during the dire COVID-19 situation, and is thankful to his parents for instilling the knowledge of saving up for a rainy day:

“Thank god my dad always raised me in a way to always be prepared and always plan for the future, so I’ve been able to live off of savings that I have for myself.”

From shutting down haters and talking about his hustle to his self-isolation struggles, quarantine revelations and how he keeps it real for his instafam, Mahmoud has spared no detail about his extraordinary life and this is one interview that all aspiring content creators NEED to hear.