LISTEN: Rana Of Dubai Cares Talks About A Symbolic Public Event Coming Up And Why You Should Go

On February 14th, a symbolic 3km walk will take place in Dubai to represent the dangerous distances children walk daily to get to school in developing countries.

Rana Awad – Head of Community Engagement at Dubai Cares, an organisation which sets the standards of fundraising and charitable activities in the UAE, and works locally and globally to create volunteer initiatives, discusses the importance of this walk and similar drives by Dubai Cares.

