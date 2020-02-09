LISTEN: Rana Of Dubai Cares Talks About A Symbolic Public Event Coming Up And Why You Should Go
On February 14th, a symbolic 3km walk will take place in Dubai to represent the dangerous distances children walk daily to get to school in developing countries.
Rana Awad – Head of Community Engagement at Dubai Cares, an organisation which sets the standards of fundraising and charitable activities in the UAE, and works locally and globally to create volunteer initiatives, discusses the importance of this walk and similar drives by Dubai Cares.
Listen here (starts at 6:20)
Dubai Cares has been a key player in helping the United Nations achieve its global goals- by helping improve children and youth’s access to education
Rana Awad, the head of Community Engagement at Dubai Cares believes wholly in the difference volunteers make in helping achieve the community’s needs.
Walk the 3km distance to make a difference – the Walk for Education 2020 is well underway
Mark this date down: February 14 is a great way to celebrate Valentine’s Day for the wider community, by taking part in Dubai Cares’ Walk For Education 2020.
Participants only need to register online, then go for the 11th edition of this annual walk that will send awareness on the importance of providing children and youth safe access to school.
When? Feb 14, starts at 7am