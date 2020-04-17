A Dubai Entrepreneur Has Identified The One Thing That Will Make Businesses In The Region Flourish

In this week’s episode of Dubai Works, Richard Fitzgerald, founder of Augustus Media, publishers of Lovin Dubai, Lovin Saudi and SMASHI TV (the first live streaming business channel for the Arab world), interviewed Will Hutson, CEO of LMTD.

Team LMTD (short for a physics equation – log mean temperature difference) is a leading full-service digital creative agency in Dubai, established in 2012 by Will Hutson, they have counted Etihad, Adnoc, Careem and Abu Dhabi Ports among their portfolio of clients.

Talking about a number of insightful business strategies, Hutson mentioned that the current WFH situation gave him and his team “insight and a lot of lessons on how to organise meetings, how to create accountability, how to tighten our process, how to shorten our feedback group so we can get more concise decisions when we’re remote” (02:40).

The CEO of LMTD also spoke about:

– Adapting during COVID-19

– The current state of affairs in the advertising industry

– The challenges of being a small business in the region