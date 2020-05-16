LISTEN: Making Waves In The E-World This Dubai Entrepreneur Has Changed The Concept Of Gifting Entirely

In this week’s episode of Dubai Works, SMASHI TV interviewed the brilliant Ritesh Tilani, CEO of Joigifts and a Founding Partner at Enhance.

With years of experience in the corporate world with consulting and telecom management in his back pocket, Ritesh Tilani swiftly moved onto starting his very own company from scratch and never looked back since. Becoming one of the most sought-after entrepreneurs in the MENA region, Tilani has also worked his way into becoming a crucial board member to multiple startups and is often called upon to judge, as well as speak at prestigious startup competitions.

This interview with the start-up expert will give you extensive insight into the world of SMEs, adapting to COVID-19, joi Gifts – the concept and the latest features of the service and on how to go about new ventures in this region.

The entrepreneur further discusses: