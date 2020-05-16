LISTEN: Making Waves In The E-World This Dubai Entrepreneur Has Changed The Concept Of Gifting Entirely
In this week’s episode of Dubai Works, SMASHI TV interviewed the brilliant Ritesh Tilani, CEO of Joigifts and a Founding Partner at Enhance.
With years of experience in the corporate world with consulting and telecom management in his back pocket, Ritesh Tilani swiftly moved onto starting his very own company from scratch and never looked back since. Becoming one of the most sought-after entrepreneurs in the MENA region, Tilani has also worked his way into becoming a crucial board member to multiple startups and is often called upon to judge, as well as speak at prestigious startup competitions.
This interview with the start-up expert will give you extensive insight into the world of SMEs, adapting to COVID-19, joi Gifts – the concept and the latest features of the service and on how to go about new ventures in this region.
The entrepreneur further discusses:
- How their startup studio is equipped for remote working in 5 countries
- The opportunity for gifting in the Middle East and the idea behind Joi: 900,000 birthdays every day across the region, 18,000 new babies being born, 200,000 anniversaries being celebrated
Listen here:
“Is it COVID-19 proof? Will this survive given the current situation and assuming the situation extends for the next year or two… will it even flourish in this particular situation?”
*09:10 onwards*
The serial entrepreneur further elaborated on how ‘Enhance’ asses each opportunity based on certain criteria such as network, resources, the magnitude of the market and etc.
Plus, with the recent coronavirus pandemic developments, he shared how ensuring the opportunity is ‘COVID-19 proof’ has also made it into the assessment list.
“On joi you have flowers, cakes and other gourmet products, unique gifts and experiences, online gift cards and so on…”
*32:25 onwards*
Setting an example for many to follow, joi was the FIRST full-service e-platform for physical gifts in the MENA region.
Tilani created a platform that would give shoppers the EXACT same, if not better, experience as they would get shopping from a mall. With a number of various categories to choose from, ‘Agents of joi’ deliver personalized, premium quality and innovative gifts right to your doorstep without you so much as having to move a finger.
Also with their new feature ‘joiCam’, senders and recipients of the gift can exchange video messages! How PERFECT is that in times like this when social-distancing has become the new norm?!