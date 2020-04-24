LISTEN: Dany Neville Is A Powerhouse That Keeps On Giving And Finally Reveals His Superpower 

“Music is the therapy for us [DJs] to be able to communicate” – Dany Neville.

Studying in a strict, more academic-oriented school (Choueifat Sharjah), you can hardly imagine a man walking out of those halls and becoming the UAEs #1 DJ! Dany Neville, who has become a household name here in the UAE, was born and raised in the UAE to Lebanese parents who immigrated from Lebanon in the late 70s.

The DJ who was a part of the first generation of entertainers here in the UAE spent his childhood in Sharjah and dropped out of his strict high-school to pursue his passion for music… and well he sure turned out to be one heck of a success story.

“It’s no longer taboo to be in the music industry. You know culturally, it wasn’t that acceptable when I was going up. Being an Arab, tatted up, earrings, it wasn’t that acceptable not from my family, not from society, nothing.”

On the Lovin Show, the dynamite DJ gets down and personal and speaks of the UAE music scene, his superpowers, his self-isolation experience, his free live concerts on insta and SOO much more.