LISTEN: One Dubai Company Has Seen Demand Increase Over 200% During The Global COVID-19 Pandemic

One Dubai Company Has Seen Demand Increase Over 200% During The Global COVID-19 Pandemic

In this week’s episode of Dubai Works, featured Fahim Al Qasimi, Co-Founder Sea Foodsouq, (an e-commerce platform facilitating direct from source Seafood with 100% traceability in the UAE).

Fahim Al Qasimi who is also a partner at AQ&P (a Dubai-based corporate advisory and investment firm), shared his views on a number of topics on SMASHI TV (the first live streaming business channel for the Arab world), such as the business climate during the current COVID-19 situation to the growth of digital platforms and the emergence of Sea Foodsouq.

The Emirati entrepreneur also spoke about:

– Adding transparency to the seafood industry

– Adapting to COVID-19

– Corporate governance

– Transparency and business ethics