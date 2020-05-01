LISTEN: One Dubai Company Has Seen Demand Increase Over 200% During The Global COVID-19 Pandemic
In this week’s episode of Dubai Works, featured Fahim Al Qasimi, Co-Founder Sea Foodsouq, (an e-commerce platform facilitating direct from source Seafood with 100% traceability in the UAE).
Fahim Al Qasimi who is also a partner at AQ&P (a Dubai-based corporate advisory and investment firm), shared his views on a number of topics on SMASHI TV (the first live streaming business channel for the Arab world), such as the business climate during the current COVID-19 situation to the growth of digital platforms and the emergence of Sea Foodsouq.
The Emirati entrepreneur also spoke about:
– Adding transparency to the seafood industry
– Adapting to COVID-19
– Corporate governance
– Transparency and business ethics
Listen here:
“Without more investment into corporate governance (by companies) we are going to see more breaches of ethics in the business world.” – Fahim Al Qasimi, Co-Founder Sea Foodsouq
Fahim is also an angel investor in a number of ventures in Dubai.
“The UAEs mission to diversify away from oil is a phenomenal example of sustainability in practice. They’ve realised that beyond mine and your lifetime there will be a need to sustain an economy and it’s most likely not going to be based on oil.” – Fahim Al Qasimi, Co-Founder Sea Foodsouq
The Emirati entrepreneur highlighted the significance of making sustainability the main component in all business plans as a means for the business to survive, as well as thrive through generations.