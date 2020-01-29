LISTEN: The Founder Of StudioRepublik Explains The Real Secret To Changing Your Life

FitRepublik has come up with a pretty cool concept for a large space in Dubai, one that’s set to be home to many. Its dedicated founder, Ali El Amine, ensured the venue would be as he envisioned- to be an all-’rounder facility where everyone can come together and explore, learn, build on their passion and hobbies and take their creativity to the next level.

The 65,000 square foot space is a gigantic, one-stop-shop for all things wellness, art, dance, exercise and more… for ALL ages.

Amine tells us how his state-of-the-art sports facility, FitRepublik, grew in success since its launch back in 2015 and how it has created a community of more than 6,000 active residents. He also shares the best-kept secret of successful business people and revealed the key to actually changing your own life.

“I think the only person that changes his or her life is him or her”

