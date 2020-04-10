LISTEN: Founder Of A Dubai Based Fitness And Wellness App On Adapting During Coronavirus

In this week’s episode of Dubai Works, Richard Fitzgerald, founder of Augustus Media, publishers of Lovin Dubai, Lovin Saudi and SMASHI TV, interviewed Gary Blowers, Co-Founder & CEO – Switch & Co.

Switch & Co is a startup looking to disrupt the fitness & wellness industry, founded in Dubai in 2018, it has since launched to Hong Kong and is looking to expand in the US in future.

During the informative talk with Gary Blowers, the true Dubai entrepreneur spoke about his personal journey and how his trigger point led to him discovering as well as pursuing a career in what he’s truly passionate about. The Dubai based entrepreneur also brushed on the topic of how the novel virus is affecting the business side of things and what measures the Switch & Co app has taken to adapt during this global pandemic.