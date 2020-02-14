LISTEN: Gary Vee Tells Lovin What’s Next For Dubai As A Business Hub

د . إAEDSRر . س

Gary Vaynerchuck is an idol to many, is the Belarusian American entrepreneur, New York Times best-selling author, speaker and internet personality. His media holding company Vayner X is one of the most innovative media companies of our time, and his public appearances attract huge audiences the world over.

During a visit to Dubai, he takes time out to tell us where Dubai is heading next.

Listen to it below:

“I like building something that has legacy..” – Gary Vee on his past, present and future entrepreneurial steps

The Belarusian American entrepreneur disclosed this and so much more during his last visit to Dubai.

OR watch the interview right here…

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lovin Dubai (@lovindubai) on

