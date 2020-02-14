LISTEN: Gary Vee Tells Lovin What’s Next For Dubai As A Business Hub
Gary Vaynerchuck is an idol to many, is the Belarusian American entrepreneur, New York Times best-selling author, speaker and internet personality. His media holding company Vayner X is one of the most innovative media companies of our time, and his public appearances attract huge audiences the world over.
During a visit to Dubai, he takes time out to tell us where Dubai is heading next.
Listen to it below:
“I like building something that has legacy..” – Gary Vee on his past, present and future entrepreneurial steps
The Belarusian American entrepreneur disclosed this and so much more during his last visit to Dubai.