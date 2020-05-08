LISTEN: Ghida Arnaout Is On A Mission To Bring People Closer To The Long Forgotten Outdoors!
“The outdoors became my therapy,” – Ghida Arnaout.
Ghida Arnaout is a woman on a straight-cut mission to bring the people closer to the long-forgotten outdoors. Born and raised in Lebanon, this adrenaline junkie moved to Dubai back in 2010 and has since jumped from job to job only to finally discover that her true passion lies in the great outdoors.
Starting off as a dietician and social media manager to taking on blogging and ultimately settling with becoming the co-founder of Life Happens Outdoors, it has been a long journey for Ghida but one that she is proud off.
“Our goal is to have this community of people that love the outdoors, who share this passion and we just want to bring the outdoors closer to everyone.”
The outdoors enthusiast has successfully worked to create a community of people who either share a mutual love for the wonderful outdoors or people who want to finally connect back with nature after being confined to a 9-5 desk job.
Talk about creating a wave! You go Ghida!
“The important thing is just to listen to what you want, what your body wants and do it. Don’t get affected and compare yourself.”
Also being a mental health advocate, the Lebanese outdoors queen shared her experience with self-isolation and stressed that it is OKAY to give your body a break and give into sleeping or chilling out the whole day.
There should be no pressure to prove yourself or achieve anything extraordinary just because that’s what your peers or influencers are depicting on social media.
Ghida’s Life Happens Outdoors is currently running a raffle to give a lucky someone the opportunity to win a free trip to Kilimanjaro!!
