د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

LISTEN: Here Is A Low-Down On Dubai’s Current Real Estate Situation From The CEO Of Allsopp & Allsopp

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

LISTEN: Here Is A Low-Down On Dubai’s Current Real Estate Situation From The CEO Of Allsopp & Allsopp

In this week’s episode of Dubai Works, SMASHI TV interviewed one of Dubai’s most influential, Lewis Allsopp.

Lewis Allsopp is the Founder and CEO of Allsopp and Allsopp, a real estate firm started in Dubai in 2008, it has now grown to over 200 people with 4 branches in the UAE and 3 in the UK.

Allsopp is also a prominent figure in Dubai and has been voted the 2nd most influential person in Real Estate by Property Times, today we are going to talk about the current business climate, the story of Allsopp & Allsopp and touch on future trends in real estate.

Listen here:

“Our motto in business is to do what you’re good at. I know that no one will be better at moving a genuine family into a property whether it’s rent or sale.” – Lewis Allsopp, the CEO of Allsopp & Allsopp

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Allsopp & Allsopp (@allsoppandallsopp) on

Watch the insightful interview here:

OR listen to the full podcast on other streaming platforms:

Spotify

Anchor

iTunes

Anghami

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?