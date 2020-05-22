LISTEN: Here Is A Low-Down On Dubai’s Current Real Estate Situation From The CEO Of Allsopp & Allsopp

In this week’s episode of Dubai Works, SMASHI TV interviewed one of Dubai’s most influential, Lewis Allsopp.

Lewis Allsopp is the Founder and CEO of Allsopp and Allsopp, a real estate firm started in Dubai in 2008, it has now grown to over 200 people with 4 branches in the UAE and 3 in the UK.

Allsopp is also a prominent figure in Dubai and has been voted the 2nd most influential person in Real Estate by Property Times, today we are going to talk about the current business climate, the story of Allsopp & Allsopp and touch on future trends in real estate.