LISTEN: The Man Behind Brining Jay Z, Rhianna And Coldplay To The UAE Explains How It All Started

Flash Entertainment On What Events Will Look Like In The Future

In this week’s episode of Dubai Works, SMASHI TV interviewed John Lickrish, CEO of Flash Entertainment.

Putting together EPIC events for Abu Dhabi and across the region since the inception of Flash Entertainment more than 10 years ago, John Lickrish, with his expert vision, has made Flash Entertainment the Middle East’s #1 leading entertainment company.

In the interview, you can hear Lickrish delving into his journey in the entertainment industry and elaborating on how his plans to kickstart the events scene in Abu Dhabi is what paved the way for the company’s growth and maturity.

The events pioneer further discussed: