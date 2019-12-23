An AED1 Billion Investment Is A Landmark Move For The Future Of Commerce In The UAE

Commerce is the world’s most valuable business.

Amazon’s net worth as of October 2019 reached $160 billion thanks to its reliable service and networks, but the Middle East strives to compete, and a major investment in supply and logistics is giving one UAE brand, the Landmark Group, a competitive edge.

Consumers may not recognise that a product delivered to your door within 48 hours of purchase is the sum of many moving parts, and an effective supply chain is the backbone that makes this happen.

Max, Splash, Centrepoint… You’ll recognise Landmark Group brands, but you may not realise the home-grown company is a host for one of the Middle East’s largest supply chains, and in a moment a network’s efficiency is key, Landmark Group has made an AED1 billion investment in fully-automated distribution.

