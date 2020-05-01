Expert Life Coach Ebru Yildirim Has Tips For Singles And Expats Away From Families To Cope During Quarantine
Expert Life Coach Ebru Yildirim Has Tips For Singles And Expats Away From Families To Cope During Quarantine
“Now more than ever, we should try and focus on mental health well-being.” – Ebru Goksu Yildirim
Ebru Goksu Yildirim is a growth-oriented life coach who has a number of credentials under her belt. Living in Dubai as an expat for more than 15 years, this full of life woman considers the city of Dubai her home and is committed to a job in helping others thrive, that ultimately makes her feel a sense of fulfilment.
Knocking all our questions out of the park, the extremely passionate Ebru sheds light on how to balance your work/parental/life load during this current COVID-19 situation.
This interview will give those who are stuck in a rut, have become WFH slaves with very little motivation, as well as frustrated parents, major insights on how to plan out their routine in a way that gives them the best possible outcome.
“Normalise what you’re going through…”
During this self-isolating period, practically all of us have come across overachievers that somewhat get lower the morales of those who aren’t as productive during quarantine.
Addressing this issue, Ebru stressed that it is super important to accept the kind of person that you are, you can be slow-paced, more laid back, more creatively inclined and accept your mood and condition. The expert life coach advises individuals to start by setting small goals every day, that’ll give you a sense of satisfaction once achieved.
Also, speaking on the WFH situation, Ebru adds that personalising your workspace will give you an increased sense of motivation and will add to the self-discipline.
This bilingual, empowering, creative, and highly energetic individual finds her peace in helping others unlock their true and utmost potential…
As a full-time life coach, Ebru has a strong rapport with her clients and champions them into making choices that evoke a kind of transformation from within.
WATCH the full interview right here!
If you’re looking to take up Ebru’s tips on personalising your WFH space then start off by getting yo’self this Foldable Indoor Study Desk!
This multifunctional portable study desk makes the whole WFH situation for you or your kids a billion times more manageable.
On Amazon for AED 55 (down from AED 150).