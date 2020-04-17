Moh Flow Fought To Prove Himself In The Arab Music Industry And Has Come Out Reppin’ The Game

This is a Dubai-based success story, to say the least.

Born in Syria, raised in Saudi Arabia, and based in Dubai, Moh Flow is a rapper-turned-singer who is part of a generation of dominating musical talents in Dubai, this singer is absolutely thriving with his sheer relatability and effortless flair of storytelling through music.

Being a part of a new wave of musicians in the MENA region has been, these artists are striving hard to create a global platform for Middle Eastern talent with their talent, hard work and dedication to the craft. Moh Flow shares major insight on how the music industry in Dubai is like now and how it will be transforming into a “multibillion-dollar industry” over the next couple of years.

The Dubai-based talent also shared how their generation has “taken over the community of music and art and made it such a loving one” where everyone supports each other and even people with the same sound, instead of competing, are collaborating with each other. Yess we stan’ some mutual love and support!