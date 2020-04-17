Moh Flow Fought To Prove Himself In The Arab Music Industry And Has Come Out Reppin’ The Game
This is a Dubai-based success story, to say the least.
Born in Syria, raised in Saudi Arabia, and based in Dubai, Moh Flow is a rapper-turned-singer who is part of a generation of dominating musical talents in Dubai, this singer is absolutely thriving with his sheer relatability and effortless flair of storytelling through music.
Being a part of a new wave of musicians in the MENA region has been, these artists are striving hard to create a global platform for Middle Eastern talent with their talent, hard work and dedication to the craft. Moh Flow shares major insight on how the music industry in Dubai is like now and how it will be transforming into a “multibillion-dollar industry” over the next couple of years.
The Dubai-based talent also shared how their generation has “taken over the community of music and art and made it such a loving one” where everyone supports each other and even people with the same sound, instead of competing, are collaborating with each other. Yess we stan’ some mutual love and support!
“The biggest blessing, is that we both want what’s best for each other. So there’s no second-guessing whether this person is trying to stop me from being great, or I’m stopping him from being great. Its a very beautiful relationship…”
(4 minutes onwards)
When asked about his relationship with his older brother and producer, Ayham, the UAE-based artist said their relationship is “beautiful” as they always have each other’s best interest at heart. Five years younger to Ayham, Moh Flow was introduced to the world of music through his older brother – and after learning the ropes, the two are now partners in crime reppin’ the music industry in the Middle East.
The two work side by side on a number of their projects, and though many of us have that sibling rivalry going on when it comes to outdoing the other and proving ourselves to our parents, this talented duo is setting examples for siblings errawhere with their mutual love and respect for each other. #SIBLINGGOALS!
“Who are you turning to now at its time? movies music art! It’s putting in perspective that art, beauty runs all over the world and makes us feel good”
Moh Flow also spilled on how these tuff times have made us turn to music, movies, art and other forms of creativity to make ourselves feel good and de-stressed, and that’s what the world is going to remember when all this is over.
A clear example of this would be the surge of downloads that the app TikTok is seeing during this COVID-19 pandemic,