A Local Company Is Turning Your Bottled Drinking Water Experience On Its Head

A locally based company has turned your bottled drinking water experience on its head and given new meaning to a product many use daily.

MonViso is a trading and distribution company who are bringing value to every purchase of bottled water.

How, you ask? For every bottle of MonViso you buy, AED1 goes to the AL Jalila Foundation. The ‘Take Water Gift Life’ initiative is just one fantastic CSR initiative by MonViso, who’s sustainability efforts are so good, it was picked up by Dubai Tourism who asked MonViso to be an official partner for Dubai Fitness Challenge. Take note, people!

LISTEN: Stefano Lorini, Managing Director of MonViso joined Dubai Works business podcast to talk about its stand out CSR and Mon Viso’s journey so far