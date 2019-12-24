A Local Company Is Turning Your Bottled Drinking Water Experience On Its Head
A locally based company has turned your bottled drinking water experience on its head and given new meaning to a product many use daily.
MonViso is a trading and distribution company who are bringing value to every purchase of bottled water.
How, you ask? For every bottle of MonViso you buy, AED1 goes to the AL Jalila Foundation. The ‘Take Water Gift Life’ initiative is just one fantastic CSR initiative by MonViso, who’s sustainability efforts are so good, it was picked up by Dubai Tourism who asked MonViso to be an official partner for Dubai Fitness Challenge. Take note, people!
From distribution to a meaningful climate change campaign
Your plastic bottles will go to a good home
2019 was the year Greta Thunberg, a 16-year-old Swedish activist was announced as TIME’s person of the year. Sustainability is a topic uniting the wold, and MonViso is supporting all the way. They’ll collect customers used bottles (for free!) and for every three bottles the collect, they’ve partnered with DGrade to create t-shirts. Setting a high standard in sustainability for other companies in the region to follow.
Shout out to the brand for its inclusion in Dubai Fitness Challenge highlights reel!
