Former Liverpool Player Nathan Eccleston Cut His Football Career Short To Startup A Thriving Athleisure Empire

Former Liverpool Kid Nathan Eccleston Cut His Football Career Short To Startup A Thriving Athleisure Empire

“I have nothing to be fearful of and gratitude is my symphony.” – Nathan Eccleston

Thriving at literally whatever he dips his toes in, Nathan Eccleston went from playing for Liverpool and Blackpool as a teen to becoming the CEO of a trendy and innovative activewear brand for women, Peaches Sportswear.

Not one to ever follow trends or social norms, Eccleston has always had his eyes on the prize from a young age, always thinking of long-term goals instead of getting taken away with short-term victories or hypes.

When asked how Eccleston manages to make his brand stand out in the market amongst stuff competition, he explained,

“I’ve always wanted to be different because I have a different mindset. I don’t really like to as what society deems as acceptable.”

Steering clear of the short-term business models of following trends, the English footballer turned entrepreneur believes that trends are here today and gone tomorrow:“I try to stay away from trends because trend’s here today and gone tomorrow. you can have a relatively successful time following trends, but to have a sustainable ground and have longevity you need to have the core customer base that buys into the brand and what the brand stands for.”