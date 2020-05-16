Former Liverpool Player Nathan Eccleston Cut His Football Career Short To Startup A Thriving Athleisure Empire
“I have nothing to be fearful of and gratitude is my symphony.” – Nathan Eccleston
Thriving at literally whatever he dips his toes in, Nathan Eccleston went from playing for Liverpool and Blackpool as a teen to becoming the CEO of a trendy and innovative activewear brand for women, Peaches Sportswear.
Not one to ever follow trends or social norms, Eccleston has always had his eyes on the prize from a young age, always thinking of long-term goals instead of getting taken away with short-term victories or hypes.
When asked how Eccleston manages to make his brand stand out in the market amongst stuff competition, he explained,
“I’ve always wanted to be different because I have a different mindset. I don’t really like to as what society deems as acceptable.”
Steering clear of the short-term business models of following trends, the English footballer turned entrepreneur believes that trends are here today and gone tomorrow:“I try to stay away from trends because trend’s here today and gone tomorrow. you can have a relatively successful time following trends, but to have a sustainable ground and have longevity you need to have the core customer base that buys into the brand and what the brand stands for.”
“As a striker, it’s all based on confidence. If your confidence is sky-high then you’re gonna be playing well, but if it’s not then the games are not going to be the same.”
For the former Liverpool player, it was a ‘head VS heart’ kinda situation to walk away from football.
“I am very conscious about our image and how we’re portrayed to young women. Because we have a particularly young audience…”
In the interview with Lovin Dubai, Eccleston explains how he was inspired of the women’s athleisure concept from his frequent trips to L.A. where fitness is a way of living, issa whole lifestyle to sum it up.
Peaches Sportswear is modelled and conceptualized to be for women who want to look and feel their best without feeling the pressure of hitting the gym daily and keeping up a constant diet.