Could Virtual Training Become The New Norm? A Top Dubai Personal Trainer Spills The Beans On The Future Fitness Coaching

Could Virtual Training Become The New Normal? A Top Dubai Personal Trainer Spills The Beans On The Future Fitness Coaching

This week we had Dubai and Toronto based fitness personality, Salma Ismail on the Lovin Show and this dark-haired beauty’s outlook on life will have you a dose of feel-good.

You might just confuse her for a Kardashian with her long black signature tresses, but the only thing that she has in common with the Kardashian-clan is their shared love for FITNESS.

The tuff and resilient trainer is not just a fitness enthusiast but is also an inspiring human being with all her involvement with the Ramadan Month of Good campaign, and always encouraging her followers to do good for other and do good for themselves.

Moreover, discovering a high-demand for virtual training amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and closure of gyms, Salma has taken the gap in the market, as a business opportunity as she sees Virtual Training becoming the next big thing.