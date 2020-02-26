LISTEN: Dubai Podcaster And Business Coach Spencer Lodge Talks About An Event That Could Change Lives

Spencer Lodge is a man on a mission.

Spencer Lodge is on an unconventional mission to change the perspective of how salespeople are viewed in corporations and companies because after all, how profitable is a business without its sales? Moreover, Lodge who is the Founder and Chairmen of Blue Sky Thinking Group (a Dubai-based management group), has over 23 years of experience in building businesses and training employees to achieve their full potential.

Having trained and coached countless people during his career, Sales Expert Spencer is now hosting Cha Ching 3.0, where the motivational legend Les Brown is all set to be the keynote speaker. Living in poverty, being abandoned by his mother, having learning disabilities, Brown has overcome a traumatic childhood and is bringing his inspirational story to the table to change lives for the better. Lodge shares that through Cha Ching 3.0, audiences will develop unshakable beliefs in their abilities and pick up many such life-changing skills.