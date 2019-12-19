Nick Watson Of Team Angel Wolf Shares The Inspiring Story Of How His Son First Showed Interest In Triathlons

د . إAEDSRر . س

If you live in Dubai, then you should be no stranger to the Team Angel Wolf’s ever-inspiring story.

This Dubai-based Watson family runs or joins triathlons and marathons within the Dubai community to raise awareness on the inclusion of people with disabilities (or person of determination, rather) in fitness activities. Their son, Rio, has a rare chromosome disorder called Q44 Deletion De Novo, which causes many health issues such as seizures, learning disabilities, motor skills disabilities, among others, but that has never stopped him from missing a race or living his life with gusto.

But this has never stopped him for partaking in several sports events in Dubai, even garnering the attention of Dubai’s Crown Prince HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Since then, the team has been involved in an ever-changing community, giving children of determination the chance to partake in fun fitness activities that not only spread the word but truly inspire people.

The team took part in one of Dubai’s largest run that took place during the Dubai Fitness Challenge

View this post on Instagram

What an amazing video! What an amazing race! Unique. THANK YOU His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai @faz3 for creating this! We are so grateful for the kindness, time and care that you gave Rio in greeting him and pushing him in his disability running chair for part of the race. Thank you! Very special as it was Rio’s 200th race too! #Repost @faz3 with @get_repost ・・・ Today marks a milestone in our mission to make Dubai the most active city in the world, as we witnessed more than 70,000 enthusiastic participants take up the run this morning. Thank you all تعتبر هذه الفعالية اليوم خطوة لافتة في إطار مهمّتنا الهادفة إلى جعل دبي أكثر المدن نشاطاً في العالم بدعم من أفراد المجتمع كافة. شكراً لكم

A post shared by Team Angel Wolf (@teamangelwolf) on

The Watsons have taken part in many races, and plan to continue smashing world records- and having fun while doing it

View this post on Instagram

Saturday’s race for #TeamAngelWolf was La Mer Open Water Swim Series by @supersportsevents at the @lamerdubai This is a great race series that we always look forward to. Always well organised, great turn out, fun atmosphere and perfect location! So many different ages and abilities participating, great to see! There is a choice of 800m, 400m, 200m, 1 mile and relay. Nick (with Rio) and Little Wolf (a.k.a Tia) participated in the 800m. It was the first time that Nick (with Rio) and Tia had started an open water swim race in the same category at the start line together … and Little Wolf beat Nick! Thank you to @mytriclubdubai for Tia’s (Little Wolf) training! As always, Rio loved the race, playing in the sea after (apologies to anyone Rio tried to push in the sea – he finds it great fun!), connecting with people AND being included within his community! Great to see some of the #TAW Pack at the race and well done to @dewald.oli4 for coming second in his age category for the 1 mile! Wonderful venue for breakfast post race! A big THANK YOU to the organisers for a great event and embracing 'inclusion' and allowing us to participate in their race as we did, this message truly helps to spread the mission message of #TeamAngelWolf further and helps us in creating a more inclusive, healthier, kinder global community! Thank you to all the volunteers and medics involved in the race, that make the races possible! Thank you to all the other participants and supporters at the event, for the continuous support in cheering us on … it truly helps, thank you! Please do keep spreading the word! Thank you to our #sponsors as your support allows us to continue racing and spreading our mission: @damaninsurance @lifcoalrawabi @panzanilb @thesustainablecity @toyotauae @morganlewis_law @prolabdigital_uae @csm_worldwide @gritandtonic @2xu @revolutioncyclesdxb @lookcycle @nike @sunsandsports @hope_amc #TogetherWeCan #disabilityawareness #inclusion #community #health #openwaterswimming #swim #race #together

A post shared by Team Angel Wolf (@teamangelwolf) on

