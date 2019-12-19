Nick Watson Of Team Angel Wolf Shares The Inspiring Story Of How His Son First Showed Interest In Triathlons

If you live in Dubai, then you should be no stranger to the Team Angel Wolf’s ever-inspiring story.

This Dubai-based Watson family runs or joins triathlons and marathons within the Dubai community to raise awareness on the inclusion of people with disabilities (or person of determination, rather) in fitness activities. Their son, Rio, has a rare chromosome disorder called Q44 Deletion De Novo, which causes many health issues such as seizures, learning disabilities, motor skills disabilities, among others, but that has never stopped him from missing a race or living his life with gusto.

But this has never stopped him for partaking in several sports events in Dubai, even garnering the attention of Dubai’s Crown Prince HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Since then, the team has been involved in an ever-changing community, giving children of determination the chance to partake in fun fitness activities that not only spread the word but truly inspire people.

Listen to the inspiring story that’ll probably have you in tears, at the 5:20 mark*