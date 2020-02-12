2 Great Reasons To Hop On A Flight To Saudi For This Epic Festival

Videos of performances at the stunning Maraya concert hall have been shared far and wide these last couple of weeks, all thanks to Winter at Tantora.

Although, the cultural festival is not *just* musical performances; it’s an itinerary of unique excursions throughout the mind-blowing AlUla landscape, coupled with cultural and gastronomic explorations, complete with musical highlights each and every weekend until March 7.

And the next two weekends are JAM-PACKED with emotionally-charged and inspiring performances by a trio of performances, ‘Jameel Buthainah featuring the renowned Caracalla Theatre’ all taking place on Valentine’s weekend followed by HEARTTHROB Enrique Iglesias on February 21.