2 Great Reasons To Hop On A Flight To Saudi For This Epic Festival
Videos of performances at the stunning Maraya concert hall have been shared far and wide these last couple of weeks, all thanks to Winter at Tantora.
Although, the cultural festival is not *just* musical performances; it’s an itinerary of unique excursions throughout the mind-blowing AlUla landscape, coupled with cultural and gastronomic explorations, complete with musical highlights each and every weekend until March 7.
And the next two weekends are JAM-PACKED with emotionally-charged and inspiring performances by a trio of performances, ‘Jameel Buthainah featuring the renowned Caracalla Theatre’ all taking place on Valentine’s weekend followed by HEARTTHROB Enrique Iglesias on February 21.
Jameel Buthainah featuring the renowned Caracalla Theatre
This is traditional folklore brought to life by Lebanese dance group, Caracalla.
Taking place on Valentine’s weekend, three shows will celebrate love and togetherness, ‘the AlUla way’. Perfect for first-time guests, the performances promise to be a unique way for guests to explore local AlUla traditions and legends.
When? February 13, 14 and 15
The one and only Enrique Iglesias will be your ultimate hero on February 21
The man, the myth, the legend! Enrique Iglesias is a powerful ballad singer and he’s coming to astound an audience at Winter At Tantora.
As a part of the Latin Feeling experience, the total international heartthrob and charmer of a musician will perform at the closing weekend of the Winter at Tantora festival in AlUla on Feb 21, 2020.
The important bits
Winter at Tantora is running from now until March 7, 2020.