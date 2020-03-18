10 Stunning Wall Decors To Revamp Your Space
With all that time you’re going to be spending at home now over the next few days… maybe issa time to get productive and creative.
Enhance your neutral space with these fun wall decor pieces that are selling on Amazon for easily affordable rates. Add a pop of colour or integrate trends into your space without investing too much time or money.
So, scroll through and check out these 10 stunning wall decor ranging from customisable wall stickers to trendy and classy styles to revamp your space.
10. Make your walls come alive with this 12-Piece 3D Mix Colour Butterfly Wall Decor
Promising review:
“Great product it’s the same as seen in pics, it’s a magnetic as same time u can stick on walls with double side tapes.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 15 (down from AED 32).
9. Make your room come alive with this 3D World Map Removable Acrylic Wall Art for Home!
Buy it from AED 69.
8. The Miihome World Map In Words Removable Vinyl Wall Sticker might possibly be the best way to learn all the 195 countries by heart
Promising review:
“Looks very nice, easy to apply.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 12.
7. Mark off your travelled destinations on this Scratch Off World Map Poster – XL Black and Gold Scratchable World Map
A classy poster that effectively works to liven up your crib and will deffo draw some eyes… a good segway to get started with your wanderlust adventure stories to your guests.
Buy it from Amazon for AED 136.28.
6. This Global Travel Fluorescent Luminous Sticker is literally work by day and partaaay by night!
Who doesn’t love a lil fluorescent touch to their rooms?! Jazz up your space with this littt (literally) ‘global travel’ wall sticker.
Buy it from Amazon for AED 27.94.
5. If you like telling stories then let your walls do all the talking with this Photo Frame Tree Wall Art Stickers Vinyl Home Decor
A beauty of a home decor for as cheap as AED16.68… we mean does life even get better than this?!
Promising review:
“Low price but looks super expensive. Kids loved it.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 16.68.
4. Recreate an enchanted forest in your room with this One Tree Dream Pink Flowers Birds Wall Sticker
Promising review:
“Looks perfect in my daughter’s tropical themed bedroom.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 29.95.
3. Get your guests talking about this Acrylic 3D Vase wall sticker with its unmissable aesthetics
Promising review:
“The product was as advertised and was delivered on time.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 22.88.
2. Add a breath of fresh air to your space with this Butterfly Cherry Blossom Flower Tree Branch Wall sticker
Buy it from Amazon for AED 15.
1. For the artsy, this Magnolia Flower Wall Sticker is something you guys will ADORE!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 35.