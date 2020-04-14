10 Houseplants That’ll Bring Some Much-Needed Nature Into Your Home
While we’re quarantining at home, nature is rebooting outside.
But who’s to say you can’t have the best of both worlds? Bring a little nature and greenery into your home with these 10 vibrant and gorgeous plants that will liven up any space they’re placed in, and will easily trick your mind into thinking you’re surrounded by lush greenery.
These 10 affordable faux plants are low maintenance and will instantly brighten up a dull space or your dull mood!
10. These low-maintenance countertop Artificial Leaves will instantly brighten up your crib! (The cool basket, alas, does not come with.)
Buy it from Amazon for AED 39.99.
9. This Artificial Philodendron Scandens Plant brings a kind of modern sensation combined a with botanical charm to your place
Promising review:
“It looks almost real. The pot under it isn’t that great so I put the plant in another vase. It looks gorgeous. Got two of them.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 59.
8. This Fake Cactus Plant is designed with fine detailing to lend it a realistic look and is placed in a lovely pot to accentuate its attractive features
Promising review:
“Same like the picture.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 213.99.
7. This Artificial Dracaena Brazil Plant will bring in a sense of calmness and peace to your house and will soothe your mind every time you look at it
Buy it from Amazon for AED 168.95.
6. This beautiful and vibrant Artificial Eucalyptus Plant will some add much-needed freshness to your room
Buy it from Amazon for AED 108.
5. These lush green Artificial Leave Foliage require very little care but can bring you a whole lotta joy
Buy it from Amazon for AED 69.99.
4. A little Artificial Green Apple Plant for anyone who doesn’t have a yard but wishes they did
Promising review:
“Best price and quality.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 55.
3. A natural-looking Expandable Faux Plant Fence that’ll make an excellent background for your Zoom calls, vlogs or TikTok videos
Promising review:
“I like it, very nice decoration: Nice delivers on time.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 29.65.
2. This High Kwai Fake Palm Tree Plant will turn one corner of your apartment into a little tropical paradise
Buy it from Amazon for AED 95.
1. This Artificial Money Plant makes for an eye-catching display
Promising review:
“Nicer than the pic. Like it.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 149.