10 Affordable (And Cute!) Summer Dresses You Can Order Starting From Just AED5!

Winter only just started and we’re already heading into summer 2020… *sigh*. Lose, flattering and fun – just the way we like to wear on a hot sunny day. Here is a list of 10 super cheap and chic summer dresses at the world’s most affordable rates (that will give you and your bank account a breather) that you can get delivered right to your doorstep in a matter of 48 hours.

10. Little J vibes from Gossip Girl anyone?! Make the Blair Waldorfs in your life all jelly with this Vintage Summer Beach Printed Short Mini Dress Summer calls for sweet short minis and flattering florals and this dress just maybe your PERFECT summer score. This vintage sleeveless that screams Jenny Humphrey will make you the talk of the town. Choose from a range of similar designs for AED 15.03 (AAHHH!) on Amazon.

9. The girl with the pocketful of sunshine! Make Dubai a lil bit brighter with this Summer Pocket Bow Belt Mini Dress The bright sunny dress that will get you singing, ‘I got a pocket, got a pocketful of sunshine’ all-day long. A casual short sleeve mini dress with POCKETSS YAASSS… cus small things like this make life worth living again. Shop it from Amazon for AED38.43.

8. Pastel, modest and chic. AAHH this O-neck Long Sleeve Maxi Dress/Abaya Robe is oh so élégante We love. We STAN! Plus this Floral Print Flowy Party Maxi Dress has come just in time for the Ramadan festivities. Switch up the pastel green maxi with a raffia bag for a hot summer morning or with a waist belt and a bedazzled clutch for an evening hoopla you’re all good to go. Buy it from Amazon for AED 99.99.

7. Flowy blowy! This coral coloured Summer Beach Sleeveless Party Dress is the ultimate STEALL A dress that could have easily inspired Justin Beiber’s hit song, ‘Yummy’! Don’t you agree? Buy it from Amazon for AED18.79.

6. Vintage Pocketed Puffy Swing Print Casual Party Dress: The EPITOME of class and sass! Twirl around in this botanical summer dream! This ‘business on top and party in the bottom’ hybrid is the perf 80’s inspired summer dress that will be a total ASSET to your closet. For only AED30.39 on Amazon.

5. Flattering florals and simple cuts are SOO in this summer! Exhibit A = This Short-Sleeved Floral Printed Casual Long Dress Dubai’s just gonna get hotter and clothes looser and flowier. So get a headstart on this year’s summer trends and bulk up on these total O-necked mamasita dresses. Ohh, and it only costs AED4.99 on Amazon. PRAISE THE LORD!!

4. Casual and frisky! LOVEE. Summer just got a little more exciting with this Summer Beach Printed Solid Mini Dress Ouu laa laaa! What is this people?! Someone is totally going to be setting the streets of Dubai on fire with this one. Buy it from Amazon for AED13.69.

3. Loose t-shirts are all the rage right now for a reason guys! Check out this Loose V Neck Long Sleeved Summer Dress Belt it up or pair it with thigh-high boots or a sandal… style it any way you like because this is an outfit you just CANNOT go wrong with. WINNER all the way. Shop it from Amazon for AED21.76.

2. This Embroidered Loose Jilbab Robe is a summer ESSENTIAL people! Because when in an Arab country, dress like ’em Arabs… *Wink* Summer fashion police approved! Buy it from Amazon for AED137.45.