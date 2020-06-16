Surprise Your Daddy Cool With These 10 POP-Tastic Father’s Day Gifts Starting From AED42

Surprise Your Daddy Cool With These 10 POP-Tastic Father’s Day Gifts Starting From AED43 Show your daddy that he is your NUMERO UNO hero this Father’s Day (Sunday, June 21) with these 10 sweet gifts. Whether your dad is a workaholic, the ‘funny’ guy, likes to travel a lot or is SUPER indecisive, we have a gift for all ’em pops out there. Make your pops feel the loveeeeeee this Father’s Day!!

10. A pair of Replica Fish Sandals sure to give him a good laugh — they’re perfect for a dad who loves to fish (and loves to embarrass the family). Awwie your dad will be floundering with love… get it?! Lol. Wear your Fishy Slippers indoors and outdoors whether that be downtown, beach, fishing, swimming, showering, festivals, parties and many other destinations. Buy it from Amazon for .

9. If your dad likes to zone out from time to time in a seriously noisy household then these Apple Airpods Pro with Noise Cancellation are kinda perf for the old man! Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound, Transparency mode for hearing what’s happening around you, A customizable fit for all-day comfort. Magic like you’ve never heard. The set contains Airpods Pro, Wireless charging case, silicone ear tips – 3 sizes and a Lightning to USB-C cable. Promising review: “There’s nothing to comment. Because it’s apple product and the product is awesome than AirPods 1 and 2. Active Noice cancellation and transparency mode make this product awesome.” Buy it from Amazon for AED 800.00.

8. If your workaholic pops is always scurrying away on business trips then gift him this Multi-Functional and Convertible Travel Briefcase/Backpack! He’ll need this now more than ever, as you’re no longer allowed cabin baggage (except for your handbag/briefcase/laptop bag/baby bag) on an aircraft. This useful function will be convenient for his journey. Promising review: “This is an amazing backpack!! It is of good quality, lightweight. There is enough space to keep my stuff. I like how is there three carrying styles, and it is very nice to hide the straps depending on the way I want to carry it. An excellent purchase at a reasonable price!” Buy it from Amazon for AED 139.00.

7. If your daddy cool is the indecisive types then this Retro Magic 8 Ball won’t just get him reminiscing the good ole’ days, but will also get him making some freakishly ACCURATE life-altering decisions in a jiffy! Endorsed by none other than Ross Geller! Promising reviews: “This 8 ball dictates all of my investment decisions. Much better results than when I was guessing.” “Helps make life-altering decisions easy! Very accurate… Just like I remembered the 70’s.” Buy it from Amazon for AED 157.52.

6. Trust you me, you can NEVER go wrong with this Dylan Blue by Versace for Men! With its Mediterranean freshness, your hard-working paa will be smelling fresh as fig all day long! Promising review: “Superb as expected. Undoubtedly original product. Lasting and soothing fragrance.” Buy it from Amazon for AED 182.50.

5. Is the old man a fan of watches? Then get him the MOST advanced watch in the world: Apple Watch Series 5 in Space Grey!! Like a mini personal assistant, the Apple watch will organize his meetings, appointments, will keep a check on his health and well… he’ll never miss a date with your momma again! Promising review: “Use this watch for my appointments as well as for the health application, the little things do make a difference, love it.” Buy it from Amazon for AED 1,562.95.

4. If your daddo is an avid Samsung user, then this slick 46mm Samsung Galaxy Watch will be right up his alley! The Samsung Galaxy Watch is a result of intelligent engineering. It packs a number of brilliant features in its beautifully crafted design. This watch runs on a high-end Tizen operating system and has a massive internal memory of 4GB that comes in handy when you have ample of data to store. Promising review: “I think this is the only watch with such great battery life. More than 5 days without charging… Well done Samsung.” Buy it from Amazon for AED 702.95.

3. If your beloved papa is the on-call photographer in the fam then this Camera Lens Coffee Mug will have him in tears! A picture-perf coffee mug for your #1 shutterbug dad. Buy it from Amazon for AED 43.88.

2. Get your pops this on-the-go Instant Portable Mini Espresso Maker if he’s a BIG TIME caffeine junkie! Promising review: “Great product and delivered in time.” Buy it from Amazon for AED 299.00.

1. This one a lil selfish… if you’re SO DONE with the never-ending horrible dad jokes then you need to give the funny guy this All New Dad Jokes, to low-key get him to up his pun game! Fake laughs no more children! Buy the paperback version from Amazon for AED 42.00.