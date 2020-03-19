These 11 Polaroid Cameras (On Sale) For Mother’s Day Will Give You Serious Retro Vibes
Seriously who doesn’t own an instant camera these days?!
With its instant printing and the and updated functions, Polaroids and instaxs have become essential in every household. Bringing back the nostalgic feels are these 11 fun instant cams that you might want to add to your collection while they’re on a Mother’s Day special sale on Amazon!
Just pull out one of these bad boys at a party or famjam get-together and watch the magic unfold.
11. Polaroid Originals OneStep 2 VF Camera – in Coral: A completely digitalized cam with total vintage feels!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 449.
10. Keep it chic and snappy with the Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6 – Instant Film Camera in Blush Gold
Promising review:
“The bottom line is that this is a solid camera that makes great little instant photos for a reasonable price. And, if you’ve ever experienced and loved a Polaroid camera, you’ll like this one too. Take it to parties, take some photos, and give them away. You’ll be the life of the party!”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 499.
9. This super sassy Kodak Printomatic Digital Instant Print Cam is a HIT all the way!
Fast easy and fun – forget computers. Forget cumbersome printers just point and shoot the camera’s speed allows you to shoot a new photo while printing the previous shot… thank you universe!
Promising review:
“When Kodak announced they will release a Zink instant camera, I could not be happier. As an owner of the Polaroid Zink Snap and Fuji Instax 9, I couldn’t wait to get my hands on one. Growing up we always had Kodak around the house, and we have many pictures that we printed with our Kodak’s. And I am very excited about the Printomatic.
Even though Fuji Instax is a similar price, Instax quality doesn’t compare to the Kodak Zink quality. Also with Kodak it is a digital camera so you can save the pictures you take, and most important cost per print is $0.50 for Zink and it is close to $1 for Fuji. Very simple to use, choose a color or black and white option, then just snap. And the picture will print out very fast. All in all, I highly recommend this as your instant option”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 393.80.
8. The Leica Sofort Instant Film Camera comes with a 3-Zone manual focus system friends!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 949 (down from AED 1,299).
7. This pocket-sized Canon Zoemini C Instant Camera (in bubblegum pink) comes with a mirror selfie that prints INSTANT sticky printouts!
Strike a pose with the front-mounted mirror, print and peel of the backing and stick it around to add a personal touch to your space with these sticky insta pics! #Kaayoooott!
Promising review:
“Digital instant prints! Great quality.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 379.
6. Fujifilm Instax Mini LiPlay Hybrid Instant Camera: A classy cam with alotta great and much-loved features!
Promising review:
“Very happy with my new instax.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 649.
5. The endless editing capabilities of the Kodak Mini Shot Instant Camera, Fixed megapixels lets you explore and share your passion in person
Enjoy normal and border printing, ID photo printing, video and SNS sharing and beyond.
Promising review:
“I can’t get over how much I love this camera! The quality of the print from the phone is fantastic as long as you follow the app’s tips. The quality of the shots that the camera takes are also wonderful. I’ve seen some other reviews complain about how difficult it is to find extra ink replacements, but B&H sells a pack of 50 shots for $35 and it’s insanely fast shipping. No complaints at all.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 414.89.
4. If you’re a major Swiftiee fan then you are going to ADORE this Fujfilm SQ6, Taylor Swift edit!
…Ready for it? Now just fill up that blank space in your shopping cart and swiftly get checking out!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 709.
3. You’d have to living under a rock to not know of the famous Fujifilm Instax mini 9 Instant Film Camera!
The Instax minis are so much fun to use and to just simply carry around!
Promising review:
“My kids love their mini polaroid cameras but do not buy one unless you are prepared to set up a chore list for them to earn their own film!! The film is SO expensive and with all the modern technology, I really had to help them understand that you cannot just snap 10 photos of the same scene to assure ONE good picture. Each picture is 75% to $1.00 so it taught them to really slow down when capturing moments. These cameras also don’t take great photos unless the lighting is perfect. Not good if the sun is out and not good in darker rooms. Overall though, they’ve had fun with them.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 218.
2. Leica Sofort Instant Film Camera: A seriously retro babe!
Promising review:
“Really fun little camera and is instantly a conversation piece!”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 949 (down from AED 1,299).
1. The Canon Zoemini S Instant Camera‘s design Sleek design fits easily in your palm, pocket or bag for exceptional portability!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 479.