These 11 Polaroid Cameras (On Sale) For Mother’s Day Will Give You Serious Retro Vibes

Fast easy and fun – forget computers. Forget cumbersome printers just point and shoot the camera’s speed allows you to shoot a new photo while printing the previous shot… thank you universe!

Promising review:

“When Kodak announced they will release a Zink instant camera, I could not be happier. As an owner of the Polaroid Zink Snap and Fuji Instax 9, I couldn’t wait to get my hands on one. Growing up we always had Kodak around the house, and we have many pictures that we printed with our Kodak’s. And I am very excited about the Printomatic.

Even though Fuji Instax is a similar price, Instax quality doesn’t compare to the Kodak Zink quality. Also with Kodak it is a digital camera so you can save the pictures you take, and most important cost per print is $0.50 for Zink and it is close to $1 for Fuji. Very simple to use, choose a color or black and white option, then just snap. And the picture will print out very fast. All in all, I highly recommend this as your instant option”