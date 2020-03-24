You’ve Got 99 Problems But These 12 Scented Candles Will Make Them ALL Go Away

Someone please ring up and tell Jay Z that we’ve found a solution to all of his (as well as YOUR) many problems!!

Evoke the feeling of indulgence during this stressful WFH season with these 12 highly-recommended and popular scented candles, that will have a way of making any mundane activity at home feel like a self-care moment.

Choose your fave aroma and give your home its own signature scent that will make you forget all about the outside world and go into a land of pure bliss and zen!! Aahhhh thas the lyf.