Keep Your OCD At Bay With These 12 Home And Office Organisational And Decluttering Products
It’s kinda hard to sort out your life during this WFH season, but you sure can sort out your space and that is a start!!
My OCD hommies, where you at?! If your living situation has recently become an ABSOLUTE sham with the whole makeshift work from home situation then sis, you gots to sort that mess out. Because there’s no such thing as an ‘organised mess’ when you’ve got a ton of responsibilities and very little time to complete it all.
Make use of your current home-bound scene and get the clutter around your space stored away in an organised manner, so your kids or roomies making a mess won’t have your OCD-meter spiking to abnormal levels no more.
12. Transform your cluttered desk into an organised workspace that your OCD brain will worship you for, with this Adjustable Wood Display Shelf
A neat and trendy fix to your cluttered workspace.
Buy it from Amazon for AED 79.
11. Laundry day made SO much easier with this 3 section Laundry Hamper. This is the kind of organized life I aspire for in 2020!!
The days of throwing your dirty clothes all around your room are over… this is the year of hygiene folks.
Buy it from Amazon for AED 88.
10. Compartmentalize people!! The L’cattie Portable Small Jewelry Box is a stylish and BRILL storage solution for all your bedazzled possessions
Never get stuck with tangled chains and broken hooks again!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 89.98.
9. Be it organising your kids’ crayons and colouring set, your study-from-home kit or your new makeshift office space, this Stationery Storage Container will be your go-to this WFH season!
Promising review:
“Like the good build quality. Exactly as mentioned.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 44.99.
8. From the kitchen and laundry room to your bathroom or bedroom, this Cart-Multi-Functional Wire Shelf Pantry is an all-rounder when it comes to storing and organising your cluttered space
Buy it from Amazon for AED 149.
7. A perfect and aesthetically pleasing Storage Cabin for that you can legit use for anything! Your shoes, meds, kitchenware, cushions, your midnight candy binging stash and etc.
Buy it from Amazon for AED 1,157.07.
6. Totally ‘grammable and a foolproof storage medium for your snacking faves!! The Kardashians have literally transformed their kitchen with these Airtight Glass Storage Jars, and now it’s time for you to do the same!
Plus the price for this is a total STEAL right now. Buy the 4-piece jar set from Amazon for AED 48.99.
5. Vanity and haircare made effortless and soooooo much less time consuming with this Hair Styling Product Care Tool Organizer! Long gone are the days you spent hours trying to find that one comb or your lost bobby pin!
Promising review:
“Perfect size for storing hair appliances neatly under my sink cabinet and can be easily moved to the counter as needed. I wasn’t sure if my hairdryer would fit with the concentrator on the end and it does without plenty of room to spare. I was able to fit both a curling iron and curling wand in one and my flat iron in the third, so everything is now tucked nicely away.
The inserts for the appliances are metal, so no need to wait until fully cooled to put away, though I wouldn’t wrap the cord while hot. The front section was large enough for my brushes, combs, and hair products.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 304.
4. Put away all the tidbits uselessly lying are the house in this 2+1 Cubes Portable Bedside Storage Unit
Now you can store away the toys, books, extra cushions, night-care products and etc. as efficiently as humanly possible!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 59.90 (down from AED 228)!!
3. Stylish, rustic and totes chic! Stack away your books or light up your room with scented candles placed on this Hexagon Wooden Box Shelf
Promising reviews:
“They are very lightweight but seem sturdy enough to hold books without falling apart.
I have had them up for a month or so now and they are absolutely perfect. Highly Recommended”
“These shelves are handy for the nursery. My husband didn’t have any trouble installing these. They are very light weight.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 364.
2. A slim Mobile Shelving Unit Organizer to squeeze into the narrow corners, so now you can actually see that room that you’re paying sp much to rent out
Promising review:
“Its a very good idea to benefit from narrow un-used spaces. I used it for my kitchen, between the fridge and the wall and it is fitting perfectly.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 50.
1. This Caddy Storage Hanging Bag may just be a LIFE HACK for all ’em lazy daydreamers, that want to spend hours on their bed/sofas with as minimal movement as possible!
Now just chill like Joey and Chandley and let the remotes and electronics come to you with just a flick of your wrist…
Buy it from Amazon for AED 29.50.