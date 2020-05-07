Only The Joeys Of The Real World Will Appreciate These 12 Pizza Themed Items
Only The Joeys Of The Real World Will Appreciate These 12 Pizza Themed Items
The love between a man and his pizza is an underrated love story.
If you consider your attraction to the cheesy, crispy, divine dish to be sacred then you’ll deffo want to take your pizza love story the extra mile with these 12 pizza-themed items!
Cuz’ in pizza we crust…lol.
These party pizzas could be you and your roomies this weekend… but you playin’!
12. A giant Pizza Plush Toy for when the delivery boy is late and you need your comfort food around IMMEDIATELY!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 177.37.
11. Look like a walking talking slice of cheesy goodness with this Unisex 3D Pepperoni Pizza Jacket! Helloo there snacc *wink*
Buy it from Amazon for AED 114.
10. Be twinning with your pizza lovin’ bae in these ‘Missing Piece Pizza & Slice’ – His and Her Hoodies!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 98.
9. The only bae you need keeping you warm throughout the cold airconditioned nights is this Pizza Wrap Blanket!!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 229.99.
8. Maybe a hoodie is not called for this HOT weather, so go twinning in these cooool summer ‘his and her’ pizza tees instead! #CoupleGOALS!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 88.
7. Leave it to your pizza bae to keep you protected against the harsh UV rays this summer! The ‘Keep Calm And Eat Pizza’ Double Layer Inverted Umbrella will become your erraday essential this summer 2020.
Buy it from Amazon for AED 149.99 (down from AED 179.99).
6. Your feet will reject every other sock once they’ve gotten the taste of these mouth-watering (cotton) Pepperoni Pizza Socks!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 129.
5. A Pizza Baseball Sun Hat for if you don’t want to high-key declare your love for the Italian dish to the world just yet…
Buy it from Amazon for AED 48.99.
4. This classy set of 6 Best Friends Pendant Chains is what EVERY pizza-loving squad NEEDS!!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 83.52.
3. If you’re the CEO of extra then go get yo’classy self this 14k Yellow Gold Enameled Pizza Slice Pendant and make your love for your Italian bae official once and for all! The only bae that we guarantee will never break your heart…
Buy it from Amazon for AED 805.45.
2. If subtle accessorizing is your thing then go for this Leather Rope Pizza Bracelet!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 55.47.
1. If you’ve always got pizza on your mind BUT keep forgetting where you’ve kept your keys, then this Yummy Pizza Keychain will have all your key woes sorted!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 55.46.