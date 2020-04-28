13 Items To Keep You Cool This Summer If You’re Planning A Day Under The Sun
13 Items To Keep You Cool This Summer If You’re Planning A Day Under The Sun
The unforgiving summer heat is approaching faster than you think!! You gots to gear up ASAPPPPPP
‘Cuz UAEs summer spares no one. NO ONE.
13. You NEED a mini portable hand-held fan with you at ALL times if you’re staying in the UAE. Period.
Buy it from Amazon for AED 39.99.
12. Stay cool and stylish with this Cotton Linen Retro Tee for men!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 23.62 (down from AED 150).
11. Stay hydrated and keep your water/juice/smoothie/shakes chilled (or warm) at all times with this Goolsky Insulated Water Bottle!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 39.99 (down from AED 110.99).
10. Keep yourself protected from the harsh UV rays with this Unisex Lightweight Sun Umbrella
Buy it from Amazon for AED 104.
9. Trust us, having this Rose Water Hydrating Face Mist in your handbag will come in handy all the time, as your face starts to break a sweat during this boiling climate!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 26.
8. This baggy Tommy Jeans Women’s Textured Stripe Blouse is what every woman NEEDS in her closet this scorching summer… sis this purchase, you will not regret!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 207.99 (down from AED 369).
7. Ladies let your body breathe with this feminine Floral Printed Summer Maxi Dress
Buy it from Amazon for AED 54.
6. This summer tunic printed Cotton Tee For Men looks like something you would run to buy during a trip to Goa!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 39.91 (down from AED 150).
5. This Summer Floppy Sun Hat with a wide brim will NEVER get crease plus its made of a knitted lace ribbon and 100% cotton material that helps to keep your head cool…
Buy it from Amazon for AED 50 (down from AED 188.25).
4. Show off your obsession with Friends, stay cool and stylish all at once with this SUPER Affordable Unisex Friends Graphic Tee!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 29.
3. Men, ditch the tight jeans and get yourself this Loose Trouser with Pockets to keep it light, cool and stylish this summer!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 41.
2. Wipe off the sweat with your handy, ultra-soft and cooling FINE Menthol Pocket Facial Tissues (that come in a pack of 10!!)
Buy the pack of 10 from Amazon for ONLY AED 5.87.
1. These Anti-slip Waterproof Slippers will deffo come in use if you’re heading to the poolside or spending the day at the beach or in a waterpark!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 159.38.