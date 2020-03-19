2 Handbags You Can Gift Your Mum This Mother’s Day To Reclaim Your Throne As Her Fave Child
Claiming your position as your mum’s no.1 fave child just got a whole lot easier, courtesy Lovin Dubai… unless you and your sibling both ger her the same gift then… better luck next year.
This Mother’s Day, gift your sweet mama with something that no woman can ever have enough of, and thas HANDBAGS (also shoes and clothes but handbags are always a safer bet)! She’ll never ask you for anything, so make the extra effort of understanding her style, and make her low-key wishlist come true!
Outdo your siblings this year with these budget-friendly yet super HIGH-quality designer handbags!
2. This classic Michael Kors design Dome Xbody Handbag will have your mum wondering why she ever loved your siblings more than you…
Buy it from Amazon for AED 481 (down from AED 700).
1. If your mum is a busy bee then surprise her with this GUESS Women’s Maddy Satchels Bag! A bag with many compartments for her many responsibilities…
Compartmentalised bags are SO IMPORTANT, she’ll adore you for this one!
Promising review:
“It’s amazing, big size, perfect quality, elegant. Really fantastic a very good gift also for Mother’s Day.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 369.91 (down from AED 645).