Life Hack 101: These 3 DIY Cream Makers Will Satisfy Your Sweet Cravings In The Healthiest Way Possible

Okay SHOOKETH RIGHT NOW!! Cream makers have got to be one of the BIGGEST life hacks ever! If you are anything like me and have a MAJOR sweet tooth (and are a vegan in the making), then you know just how much of a god sent these organic DIY cream making machines are!! Make yourself a delish bowl of creamy goodness from your fave fruits (or chocolates) and have yourself a tasty, guilt-free, fat-free and vegan dessert bowl that you can easily substitute for any of those other fatty desserts any day. Fill up on as much fruit cream as you want, because these vegan babies ain’t gonna add no inches to your waist

3. With this Joyevic Cream Maker, you can instantly churn frozen fruits to create a healthy vegan dessert without additional fat, sugar or preservatives compared to other sugary treats… Legit transform any frozen fruit into a creamy dessert in just seconds by simply inserting frozen banana (or any fruit of your choice) into the chute and pushing down using the plunger. It’s that easyyy fam! Buy it from Amazon for AED 157.97.

2. Seriously life has become a dream for us vegan sweet tooths with machines such as this Healthy Ice Cream Maker The unit is super user-friendly, so it won’t take you long to get into the gist of things. Buy it from Amazon for AED 120 (down from AED 206.97).