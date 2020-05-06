3 DIY Hair Masks That Will Get You Stepping Out Of Quarantine With A Glossy Mane
If you’re bored in the house and in the house bored, then pamper yo’self to some self-care and treat your dehydrated locks to a good ‘ole hair mask!
We’ve compiled a list of three DIY hair masks that you can easily whip together at home, that will instantly give your hair the much-needed strengthening and conditioning.
Just mix up the ingredients listed below in a bowl, apply it onto your hair for a good 30-40 minutes prior to your shower and wash it off with shampoo as normal. For the quick results try applying the hair mask 2-3 times a week!
*You* HIGH-KEY showing off your hair once quarantine is over…
3. A mixture of Vitamin E Oil and Castor Oil for treating dry hair and promoting hair growth:
The Sundown Naturals Pure Vitamin E Oil is on Amazon for AED 45.
2. An amalgam of Green Tea Bags and Honey to condition dry and damaged hair:
The Lipton Green Tea Bags Pack is on Amazon for
1. The combination of Lemon Juice Concentrate and Aloe Vera Gel to treat a dry scalp and dandruff:
The American Garden Lemon Juice is on Amazon for AED 13.
You can choose between:
The Cold Pressed Aloe Vera Gel for AED 65.
OR the Indus Valley Bio Organic Hair Aloe Vera Gel With Bhringraj and Walnut Oil on Amazon for AED 39.99.