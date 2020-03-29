Easily Get These 3 Face Masks Online If They’re Sold Out At Your Local Pharmacies

The UAE Attorney General released a resolution following the cabinet decision last week to deter the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

In the list of sanctions, it has been made COMPULSORY for individuals suffering from chronic diseases, and those showing cold and flu symptoms, to wear medical MASKS indoors and when using public transportation or else they can be fined with AED1,000.

