If You Consider Yourself A Major Kardashian Fan Then These 4 Kim K Scents Are For you! Okurr! Major Kardashian fan on a budget? Then sis, bible, we gotch your wave all taken care off with a compilation of Kim Kardashian West’s 4 most affordable perfumes! This is all very exciting guys.

4. If you’re into the floral notes, then this Kim Kardashian Fleur Fatale is yours for the taking! Happy customers reviewed this scent as a mixture of ‘Chloe roses and Stella McCartney’… Promising review: “To me, this is actually a decent rose floral scent. It’s very similar to Chloe Roses de Chloe and Stella McCartney EDP. It smells a little less fancy and lacks some of the finer fruity top notes but those end up wearing off anyway so this “economy” version is a very good dupe. The longevity of this is pretty good for a celebrity scent. For the price, I’m very impressed. Not something I would have expected to see from Kim Kardashian based on her persona but pleasantly surprised that she has great fragrance taste.” Buy the 100ml perfume from Amazon for AED 139.

3. Gold by Kim Kardashian: A strong, bold and warm fragrance intended for a hot, sweaty summer’s day! The scent begins with a rich burst of bergamot, grapefruit and pink pepper. The heart includes a floral bouquet of jasmine, tender rose and dewy violet. The addictive base blends patchouli, sandalwood, amber and creamy benzoin, all wrapped in an elegant and warm veil of musk. Promising review: “Great product, long-lasting and great scent. I ALWAYS get compliments on this scent. Especially good for evenings out and date nights. I’ll have this as a staple in my perfume collection as long as I can get it!” Buy the 100ml perfume from Amazon for AED 98.97.

2. This Kim Kardashian Pure Honey Fragrance is a sweet scent with flowery musk blended with notes of roses and wild honeycomb… Promising review: “Like I have said before love this perfume I’m a Kim Kardashian fan when it comes to her perfumes have been wearing them for years this is my first time with honey it smells lovely on me all day it goes great with my body chemistry that’s key to any great fragrance will buy again hands down.” Buy the 100ml perfume from Amazon for AED 93.

1. Kim Kardashian Perfume by Kim Kardashian is an extravagant scent, composed of aromas such as tuberose, gardenia, jasmine and sandalwood. Kim Kardashian is a fragrance constructed of luminous, sweet opening notes, intoxicating, floral middle notes and sensual aromas in a base. The opening notes include refreshing scents of mandarin surrounded with floral-lemon honeysuckle and orange blossom, while a heart blooms with pink jasmine, tuberose, gardenia and spices. The base is created of warm, gentle Tonka, jacaranda wood, vanilla orchid, sensual musk and creamy sandalwood. Promising review: “I LOVE THIS FRAGRANCE WAS UNABLE TO FIND IT ANYWHERE AND FOUND IT ON AMAZON FOR A AMAZING LOW PRICE.” Buy the 100ml perfume from Amazon for AED 95.