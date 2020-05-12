Woke Millennials Rely On These 4 Castor Oils To Get A Fuller Set Of Brows And Eyelashes

“Love this product. Great for eyelashes and eyebrows. Organic too which is always a plus. I got the 30 ml bottle weeks ago and still have lots of oil left.”

“It has become an important part of my skin care regime. I had a few bald patches in my brows and 15 days of daily use and really helped with that. Additional advantage includes longer and fuller brows and lashes. Totally recommended.”

“I am in loooveee with this product! It’s been a month since i started using every night before going to sleep (don’t try to read after having applied the oil, it can be uncomfortable). I can definitely see how my eyelashes and eyebrows are getting fuller and strong! The bottle is big so I guess it’s gonna take a while till I finish it! I highly recommend this product!”

1. If you’re looking for a natural and organic oil to grow your eyelashes and eyebrows, then you’ll find Kate Blanc’s Organic Castor Oil as an absolute godsend. Kate Blanc’s Castor Oil is organically grown and cold-pressed with no added preservatives.

Because it’s 100% pure, it easily absorbs into your lashes and brows to boost hair growth. Castor Oil is also a key ingredient in dandruff shampoo, hair growth serums, and can be used as fingernail oil as well. Besides hair growth, Castor Oil is also great to use as a natural moisturizer and for skin health. It helps retain moistures so your skin doesn’t get dry during the day. It comes in an amber glass bottle to protect from harmful UV light and it also includes a glass dropper. The bottle is 100% pure castor oil with no carrier oil added.

Promising review:

“A friend of mine highly recommended this product after seeing very good results. However, I was still very skeptical about it, but decided to try it since it’s cheap and thought I didn’t have much to lose. I began using it every night for the first month. I completely stopped checking to see if my lashes were any longer, until one day after washing my face I looked in the mirror and noticed that my lashes were a lot more noticeable without makeup. This was a big shock to me since I always had very short lashes that could barely see when I had no makeup on. I don’t know exactly when this product started working, but all I know is that it definitely does, and I’m so happy with the results! My lashes and even brows are longer, thicker, and fuller. I would highly recommend this product to anyone looking for a natural and safe way to ticken and lengthen their lashes!”

