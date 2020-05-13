Stay Home And Live That Touristy Life Through These 4 Dubai-Based Board Games

3. This Monopoly Dubai Edition, is the classic Monopoly game with a Du-bae twist! A relatable game for if you’ve been living in the city forever and also makes for a great gift for those parting ways from the emirate…

This game contains features from the iconic Monopoly along with the specifics of Dubai city. This board game enables the whole family to enjoy quality time. It increases the competitive spirit and the urge to win the big prize.

Promising review:

“I am so glad I brought this Edition of monopoly. I find it more appealing and the artwork and quality is just stunning. Good job.. highly recommended.”

Buy it from Amazon for AED 199.00.