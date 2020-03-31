4 Fun Mouse Pads That Will Add A Bucket Full Of Personality To Your Work Space
The more lively your workspace is the more unique your ideas will be.
These 4 super cool mouse pads will help you jazz up your work or gaming zone so it doesn’t just look great, it also feels great. Giving a smooth glide, good grip and good accuracy, these mouse pads will not only enhance the vibrancy of your desk but will also ensure profesh results.
4. Add a splash of colour to your workspace with this 3D Colour Mouse Pad and get ’em creative juices running wild!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 89.99.
3. Gift this thoughtful ‘Best Wife Ever’ Mouse Pad to the wifey and make her day… or ladies, gift this mouse pad to your hubby as an everyday reminder that he has the BEST wife ever!!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 223.
2. Marvel fans, bring that superhero energy to your work or gaming zone with this jumbo-sized Marvel Comics Logo Mouse Pad
Buy it from Amazon for AED 234.12.
1. Anyone getting major GOT vibes with this large Dragon Age Mouse Pad?! Well… GOT vibe or not, this mouse pad issa total bad arse and will make your zone look killer cool
Buy it from Amazon for AED 228.66.