Say Hola To Better Hair Quality With These 4 Hard Water Shower Filters
Call us angles for finding you the ultimate hair solution in LYF!
Seriously, who wants to go through life worrying about dry hair, hair-fall and dry skin because of BAD water when you have a million other things you could be worrying about instead?!
Go to the root of the problem (lol) and replace your shower head with a nice and trusted hard water filter and just seeee the difference! So hair-ry up and get scrolling to pick what best suits your needs or budget and officially turn your life around with these MUCH NEEDED shower water filters fam.
4. This Mineral Bead Infused Shower Filter will have your hair looking FLAWLESS! Plus the filter ensures the best quality shower water for your delicate babies and furbabies alike
Plus the filter removes impurities and hazardous chemicals from Dubai’s hard water and issa equipped with lemon balm to remove sweat stinks and relieve all yo’ stress.
Buy it from Amazon for AED 80.
3. Don’t cut your day short because of a bad hair day no more! Because this high-pressure Ionic Shower Head is here to rid you of the nasty and damaging hard water for Gucci…
Buy it from Amazon for AED 56.98.
2. Sis, if you’re looking for thriving hair and replenished skin then go for this Vitamin C Hard Water Softener Shower Filter A S A P!!
This shower head attachment increases the pH levels in the water and effectively removes chemicals from your shower, helps hair loss, dry scalp, itchy skin and dandruff. The soothing citrus smell rejuvenates the senses, reduces stress, improves mood and sleep quality.
Promising review from an extremelyyyyyyyy satisfied customer:
“I have been fighting with my well water for nearly 20 years, I hate what it has done to my hair & skin. I force my husband to change the filter on the water system twice as often as suggested, and I have tried all kinds of water filters on my shower. NOTHING HELPED.
I only just installed this and washed my hair once and I already see a difference!!! My hair has so much body, it’s softer. The water presser of this small but mighty shower head is nothing short of amazing. Love It!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! my only con so far is it’s not easy to find replacement filters and balls. but I emailed the seller and they are very quick to reply, even said he would email me when they are in stock! A++++++++.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 239.83.
1. Get the samee results with this ionic anti hair-fall shower filter but for a STEAL of a price fam!
Promising review:
“Best shower head!! And the price is absolutely great! Will buy more!”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 13.75 (down from AED 83.67).