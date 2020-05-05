NEVER Go Out Of Charge When Following Directions With These 4 Wireless Car Charger Clamps

Promising review:

“This is my second Choetech device as the first one impressed me. The wireless car charger is a nice grey/blackish colour which blends well with my dashboard. Love the way choetech adds two ways of placing the charger/holder. You can either you the suction arm and stick it on your windscreen or place it on the a/c vent.

You don’t have to worry about your phone shaking around as they also include a black rubber band which you can use to nicely fasten and cushion your phone as it is on the charger/holder. It’s really convenient, I used to scramble around looking for my phone changing cable whilst driving which is quite unsafe, now all I have to do is place it on my holder and it charges wirelessly, and it is pretty fast as well.

Choetech you have done it again. I will definitely keep buying.”