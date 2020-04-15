4 Highly-Rated Inflatable Pools Because We Know You’re In The Mood For A Swim
Apartment dweller and your building pool is closed atm or your balcony pool hasn’t been maintained in weeeks?
OR you stay in a saweeett villa with no pool in your backyard?
Well, then hunnyyy when else will inflatable pools come to use? These 4 inflatable adult and kid-friendly pools are the HIGHEST rated on Amazon, plus they don’t require even 1/4 the amount of maintenance that permanent pools require all the time.
Whatta great way to have a splash this summer-in-quarantine season!
4. This Intex Inflatable Family Lounge Pool is apparently “big enough for me to float in it on flamingo float ring”…
Promising reviews:
“No joke! I love this thing. I wish it would last forever and I hope they don’t stop making it. I’ll buy a new one every summer! Another reviewer said it was so big that he could float in it. Well, I tried… and conquered! This thing was big enough for me to float in it on flamingo float ring.”
“I bought this pool. It is awesome. I swam in it with my 6-year-old and we had a blast. I’d totally recommend purchasing. He loved it and I loved it. It was big enough for at least 2 adults and 2 kids. We lounged on the lounger and he jumped off of it and played and played for at least 2 hours, maybe 3 hours. It kept inflated and was very sturdy. The lounger was sturdy as well. I was concerned it would not take much weight or might deflate but it held up nicely.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 191.50 (down from AED 223).
3. This Family Fun Lounge Pool comes with four in-built seats with backrest and two cup holes… #BOUJEEE!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 857.30.
2. This luxury fam pool will have you and your pals living your best summer life this 2020!
Promising review:
“Fantastic product! Very easy to assemble, and big enough to cool down! We are very happy with the purchase!”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 459.
1. This colourful tropical beach themed pool which is big enough for the whole family to enjoy! The comfortable, wide sidewalls allow for ultimate lounging to make your summer fun backyard experience unforgettable…
Buy it from Amazon for AED 1,000.16.
Take a snap of you enjoying quarantine time in your balcony with these inflatable pools, and we might just feature you in Lovin Dubai’s new segment: Isolation Diaries!!