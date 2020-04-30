Here’s Presenting 4 Of The HIGHEST-Rated Vacuum Cleaners Online
We all need vacuum cleaners, so why not get the best kind that’s efficient, long-lasting and trusted by other customers as well?!
Ditch your 1920s stone-age vacuum cleaner and upgrade to a new age, trusted vacuum for a more enhanced cleaning experience fam!
4. The Black & Decker 2 in 1 Stick Vacuum is both a handheld vacuum and a floor vacuum. The handheld vacuum is easily removable for when you need to clean those difficult to reach and awkward areas around the house.
Black & Decker 2 in 1 Stick Vacuum equips a powered beater bar that is designed to lift stubborn debris from carpet and hard floor surfaces which makes vacuuming a much easier chore.
Promising review:
“This is my first vacuum cleaner and am fully satisfied with the performance. Cleans well, decent battery (at least 30mins usage per charge), easy to hold stand which also acts as the charger, nice stuff, I recommend this one.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 399 (down from AED 629).
3. Keep all the nooks and crannies in your home and car vacuumed and clean with this Black & Decker Lithium-ion Cordless Hand Vacuum Cleaner!
Promising review:
“This has been one of the wonder purchases for us. Its sturdy, compact and works very well. We use it to clean the car, the couch and to clean after any little mess as well as generally cleaning up hard to reach places.
It’s also very easy to open and discard the garbage and assemble it back. Been using it for a few months and will recommend it any day.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 198.95.
2. This affordable plus efficient Vacuum Cleaner comes with a 120W power motor turbine motor that provides stable 4000PA powerful cyclonic suction. With a washable HEPA filter and powerful filtering!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 71.96 (down from AED 405.65).
1. The 120W super power motor in this Wireless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner provides strong suction up to 6Kpa, and not only easily absorbs hair, food residue, particles, but also adsorbs less than 0.1-micron debris hidden in the sofa, cushion, etc.
Promising review:
“Very good suction power for the price , easy to clean. It is USB Charging which is very convenient. Satisfied and works for my need. Highly recommended!”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 74 (down from AED 128).