These 4 Vacuum Cleaners Will Make You Feel Like You’re Living In The Year 2050!!
Vacuum cleaners DO NOT get more futuristic-looking that these 4 ultra-modern ones! Googly eyes for these advanced and stylish cleaners all the way.
Vacuums that will literally get you asking yo’self…
4. This high-performing Handheld Vacuum has powerful suction to remove allergens, with HEPA filtration, for carpet, sofa, mattress and curtains…
Promising review:
“Arrived on time and as expected. we cleaned all the mattresses with good results.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 269.00.
3. Ay, caramba! With a powerful motor and a slick exterior, this Small Handheld Vacuum looks like it’s straight outta an episode of ‘Phil of the Future’! Remember that show?!… Good ‘ole days.
Buy it from Amazon for AED 209.54.
2. Deep clean your home and eradicate larvae and bacteria from furniture, beds and upholstery with this Powerful Handheld 400Watts UV Anti-Bacterial Vacuum Cleaner!
Buy it from Amazon for AED 816.31.
1. This affordable Xiaomi Compact Vacuum Cleaner comes with a mighty strong suction power for a handheld cleaner!
Promising review:
“Suction power is huge relative to a handheld.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 129.00.