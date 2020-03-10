5 Low Priced Gym Bags That You Didn’t Know You Needed Until Now
5. Red and sporty! Make a statement with this Unisex Mixed Duffle Bag
Promising review:
“The bag was exactly the kind I was looking for and the colour I was looking for. LOVED it.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 47.
4. Portable and waterproof? One Crossbody Gym Duffel here, please!!
Another unisex pick! Top-notch, affordable and totally convenient. Buy it from Amazon for AED 55.
3. How could we not include this #1 best seller in luggage?! This classy Gym Sports Duffel Bag with a shoe compartment is a winner from every angle!
Check out this latest and greatest review for the bag:
“I like it. It is very compact and accommodates lot.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 55.50.
2. This sweeeeet Pink Polyester Duffle Bag For Women is a total STEAAALL and this thy cannot deny! (This bag is deffo a popular pick)
Promising review:
“It exceeded my expectations. Surprisingly good quality for this price. Exactly as on photo. Zips are working well, shoe pocket is there, good material, enough inner space for a lot of stuff. This bag already survived one aeroplane trip and still looks like new. Definitely recommend.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 51.90.
1. Convertible Travel duffel bag… this bad boy looks like it’s got all sorts of compartmentalization goin’ on
Promising review:
“I like the overall item. Good for the price.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 41.99.