Up To No Good? Then Cover Your Tracks From Your Sus Roomies With The Help Of These 5 Zappy Air Fresheners

Get rid of any wonky smells or bae’s odour from all the sneaking in and out and much more!

Your strict roomies won’t have a CLUEEE!

With these 5 automatic and remarkably aromatic air fresheners, your room will be smelling like a fresh cut meadow at all possible times!

So no more of your sus roommate asking: