We Are Judging You BIG TIME If You Haven’t Read At Least One Of These Roald Dahl Books In Your Childhood

“I first read this book when I was in the third grade, 25 years ago. I instantly decided then that it was my favorite book and I read and re-read it many times. I loved it. I recently took on a research project involving children’s and young adult stories and have a long reading list of Children’s stories to read – I put “The Witches” at the top of my list for nostalgia’s sake, not sure what to expect.

As an adult, I can report, that it is simply a magnificent story. I can see why I loved it so much as a child. Dahl never dismisses the reader (children) as being inept. Like the Grandmother in the story, Dahl knows children don’t require extreme coddling. He’s not timid about using fear to tell a great story.

Parent’s strive to create a safe world for their children. But that illusion is one that all parents must slowly deconstruct to prepare children for reality. Fairy tales are an integral part of that deconstruction. In fairy tales, monsters can exist in a way that allows children to face their fears and walk through those fears to the other side where strength, courage and confidence are found.

“The Witches” is a frightening, yet thrilling read for children. Dahl is a masterful storyteller and in “The Witches” he has weaved imagination, fear and courage into a fantastically fun story that has stood the test of time and remains refreshingly relevant for each generation.”