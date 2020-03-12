Be The Baller At Every Party With These 5 Boujee Speakers
Own every party that you go to with these fregginn slayage speakers being sold on Amazon for so much cheaper in comparison to retail stores.
So, if you’re upgrading your sound system or just looking for a fun pair of stereo speakers to liven up the night, you have come to the right place lads and lassies.
5. Don’t just listen to music, feeeeel the music with this JBL Flip 5 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speakers
Promising review:
“Worth for the price. Very good sound quality. Sturdy. A big difference in the price outside when compared to Amazon’s price. Came in original JBL package.”
Buy it from Amazon for as low as AED 284.18!!!
4. A mini party wherever you go with these Logitech G560 2.1 Gaming Speaker System with built-in LightSync
*Thump, thump, thump* Issaaa partaaaay with these funky LIT speakers! Buy it from Amazon for AED 813.
3. Go old school with this full retro-vibe MARSHALL Wireless Stereo Speaker
Built for life on the road, the Stockwell is the smallest and most compact travel speaker made by Marshall till date!
Promising review:
“Good performance.”
Down from AED 1,199, buy it on Amazon for AED 709.
2. Same energy but waaay less costly. The ZAKK Woodstock I Retro Wireless Bluetooth Speaker is legit every 90s kid’s DREAM!
Promising review:
“I wasn’t expecting much in terms of sound quality and battery but it holds its own, sweet-looking and sounding speaker for the price would recommend.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 239.
1. Leave all the hard work to Alexa with this one! Alexa, play ‘Old Town Road’ on the Bose Home Speaker 500… *Old Town Road starts playing* thenk youu Alexaaaa!
Promising review:
“Setup was very straight forward – you download the Bose app, register your device and then off you go. You can set DAB stations to work without a phone thereafter and you can allow other phones to connect and play via the unit. The sound is amazing – it’s Bose, so I guess that’s a given.”
Buy it from Amazon for AED 1,649.